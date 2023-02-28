Read more about GBI Makes Arrests in Drug Investigation

Clayton, GA (February 23, 2023) – ﻿Emerald Skye Ward, 33, of Tiger, Georgia, and John Casey Ward, 43, of Westminster, South Carolina, have been arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Making False Statements to Law Enforcement in Rabun County, Georgia.

On December 7, 2022, the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Field Office to investigate a complaint regarding illegal drugs being placed in Mark Stone’s possession without his knowledge. During the investigation it was determined that Skye Ward and Casey Ward obtained an amount of methamphetamine and placed the methamphetamine on Stone’s personal vehicle without his knowledge. During the investigation Skye and Casey Ward made several false statements to law enforcement. Skye Ward and Casey Ward were arrested on February 7, 2023, by the GBI and transported to the Rabun County Detention Center.

When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Rabun County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.