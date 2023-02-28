Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,938 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Makes Arrests in Drug Investigation

Clayton, GA (February 23, 2023) – ﻿Emerald Skye Ward, 33, of Tiger, Georgia, and John Casey Ward, 43, of Westminster, South Carolina, have been arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Making False Statements to Law Enforcement in Rabun County, Georgia.

On December 7, 2022, the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Field Office to investigate a complaint regarding illegal drugs being placed in Mark Stone’s possession without his knowledge.  During the investigation it was determined that Skye Ward and Casey Ward obtained an amount of methamphetamine and placed the methamphetamine on Stone’s personal vehicle without his knowledge.  During the investigation Skye and Casey Ward made several false statements to law enforcement.  Skye Ward and Casey Ward were arrested on February 7, 2023, by the GBI and transported to the Rabun County Detention Center. 

When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Rabun County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Makes Arrests in Drug Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more