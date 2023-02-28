MassDOT Storm Advisory: Snow Occurring Overnight Tonight into Tuesday 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising the public to plan ahead if traveling tonight through Tuesday as mixed precipitation in most regions will make for challenging driving conditions and poor visibility. The National Weather Service is forecasting a plowable snowfall with the highest snow accumulations likely occur across the Western part of the state.

“Current forecasts indicate most of Massachusetts will have snow and low visibility tonight and into Tuesday which will create difficult travel conditions, especially during the Tuesday morning commute,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “The public is urged to plan ahead, allow for extra time, plan to travel at reduced speeds, and anticipate slippery conditions, especially on secondary roads and local streets.”

The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy and the Sumner Tunnel swing lane will not be deployed on Tuesday, February 28.

Due to the winter weather overnight, the E-Z Pass Customer Service Centers in Lee, Ludlow, and Auburn will be closed on Tuesday and the Natick and East Boston locations will have a delayed opening of 11 a.m.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) states that because of the higher snowfall amounts predicted for the Western and Central parts of the state, residents in those areas are advised to fully charge cellphones, laptops, and other electronic devices in preparation for possible scattered power outages. MEMA’s advice is to stay safe by staying informed – watch local weather broadcasts and register, if you have not already, to receive alerts and public safety information through your community’s alert system.

The MBTA advises its customers to check bus, train, and other schedules in case weather conditions impact service: www.mbta.com. The MBTA is treating outdoor platforms and nearby pedestrian walkways in advance of the precipitation and has taken steps to deploy features on corridors which include third rail and switch heaters. The MBTA will also run observation trains on all subway lines during the overnight hours to address any areas affected by snow or cold conditions in advance.

Massport advises travelers flying to check with airlines about flight schedules as plane arrival and departures will depend on how the storm system impacts the Commonwealth and states outside of Massachusetts.

Due to Governor Healey’s directive to non-emergency executive branch state employees to not report to their workplaces on Tuesday, February 28, RMV Service Centers at the following locations are closed, and road tests are cancelled on Tuesday:

Chicopee

Easthampton

Greenfield

Leominster

Milford

North Adams

Pittsfield

Southbridge

Springfield

Worcester

The following RMV offices will have a delayed opening at 11:00 a.m., and road tests scheduled prior to 11:00 a.m. will be cancelled.

Attleboro

Braintree

Brockton

Danvers

Fall River

Haverhill

Haymarket

Lawrence

Lowell

Martha’s Vineyard

Nantucket

Natick

New Bedford

Plymouth

Revere

South Yarmouth

Taunton

Watertown

Wilmington

The RMV will still conduct all driver license suspension hearings scheduled for Tuesday, February 28.

For the most up-to-date information on transportation impacts, please check Twitter: @MassDOT @MBTA @MBTA_CR, @MassDCR, and @MassRMV.

