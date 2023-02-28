Silver Alert - Laurie J Anderson ACTIVE

Chandler PD is looking for Laurie Anderson, 70-years-old, 5' 04" tall, 120 lbs., with gray hair, and blue eyes. Laurie was last seen, on foot, on 2/27/23 between 9 a.m. and noon, in the area of Alma School Road and Elliot Road. Her last known clothing description is unknown, but she is known to wear jeans. She is known to take walks in the area with her terrier-type dog and typically walks toward Phoenix. She likes to walk along the canal. Laurie has a memory issue and requires medication. If you have seen Laurie or have any information, please contact Chandler PD. ​