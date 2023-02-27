Courageous RI to launch effort to counter disinformation

Submit Release
Federally funded initiative gives Rhode Islanders opportunity to build media literacy skills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Feb. 27, 2023 — The Media Education Lab at the University of Rhode Island will launch on Feb. 28 an exciting new media literacy initiative, Courageous RI. Funded by a $700,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security, the effort includes three distinct phases that will foster community conversation, provide training and education, and engage youth, helping participants to ask the right questions and empowering them to be more informed.

The Courageous RI event will include remarks from Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore, Media Education Lab Founder and Co-Director Renee Hobbs, State Senator Hanna Gallo, State Representative Brian Newberry, and Cranston Public Library Director Ed Garcia.

WHAT: Courageous RI Launch Event
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m.
WHO: Secretary of State Gregg Amore
Renee Hobbs, founder and co-director of the Media Education Lab
State Senator Hanna Gallo (D-Dist. 27)
State Representative Brian Newberry (R-Dist.48)|
Ed Garcia, director of the Cranston Public Library
WHERE: Rhode Island Statehouse Library, 2 Smith St., Providence, RI 02903

For Media Inquiries, contact Dave Lavallee, URI Communications and Marketing, at 401-874-5862 or dlavallee@uri.edu

For more information about the program, contact Catherine Morris, program director, Courageous RI, catherine@mediaeducationlab.com or visit www.CourageousRI.com.

