Weather Alert: Schedule Modifications for Tuesday, Feb. 28

Feb. 27, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Rhode Island, with plowable snow expected tonight and into tomorrow morning. As a result, the University of Rhode Island is making the following schedule and parking modifications:

CLASSES

Evening classes on Monday, Feb. 27, will meet as scheduled.

Classes on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that begin before 12:30 p.m. are canceled.

are canceled. Classes on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that begin at 12:30 p.m. or after will meet as scheduled.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND STAFF REPORTING

The University will maintain normal business operations on Tuesday. All essential employees must report to work. Non-essential employees may work remotely if feasible with the approval of their supervisor. Non-essential employees may also request to discharge vacation or personal leave.

CLINICAL EXPERIENCES

In-area pharmacy, nursing, and physical therapy students should contact their site preceptor/clinical instructor to discuss the appropriate actions to take Monday night and Tuesday.

LIBRARY

The Carothers Library and Learning Commons will close at 11 p.m. on Monday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

DINING HALLS, HEALTH SERVICES, AND CAMPUS RECREATION

All on-campus dining halls and campus health services will follow normal operating hours. Campus Recreation facilities will be closed in the morning, opening at 1 p.m.

PARKING

The University will institute a full parking ban from 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, Feb. 27, until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. (Faculty/staff lots will open at 8 a.m.)

During a full parking ban, parking is prohibited in the following areas:

Any roadway or roadside on the Kingston Campus (including Flagg Road) and Narragansett Bay Campus

Parking spaces on the south side of Quarry Road located outside ZBT and Hillel

Parking spaces on the uphill south side of Fraternity Circle outside Delta Zeta

All commuter lots

All faculty/staff lots (faculty/staff lots will open at 8 a.m.)

Parking is permitted in the following areas:

Lot 1 (Briar Lane)

Lot 6 (Fine Arts South); faculty, staff and students

Lots 20 and 22; resident student permit holders only

Lots 26 and 27 (Keaney and Boss); resident student permit holders only

Vehicles parked in a prohibited zone during a full parking ban will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense. For assistance, please contact the Public Safety Dispatcher at 401-874-4910, 24/7; or Transportation and Parking at 401-874-9281, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.

EVENTS

If you have questions regarding a specific University event, please contact the event organizer.

The University continues to closely monitor the winter storm and will provide additional updates about University operations as necessary.