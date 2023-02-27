Weather Alert: Schedule Modifications for Tuesday, Feb. 28
Feb. 27, 2023
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Rhode Island, with plowable snow expected tonight and into tomorrow morning. As a result, the University of Rhode Island is making the following schedule and parking modifications:
CLASSES
- Evening classes on Monday, Feb. 27, will meet as scheduled.
- Classes on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that begin before 12:30 p.m. are canceled.
- Classes on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that begin at 12:30 p.m. or after will meet as scheduled.
BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND STAFF REPORTING
The University will maintain normal business operations on Tuesday. All essential employees must report to work. Non-essential employees may work remotely if feasible with the approval of their supervisor. Non-essential employees may also request to discharge vacation or personal leave.
CLINICAL EXPERIENCES
In-area pharmacy, nursing, and physical therapy students should contact their site preceptor/clinical instructor to discuss the appropriate actions to take Monday night and Tuesday.
LIBRARY
The Carothers Library and Learning Commons will close at 11 p.m. on Monday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
DINING HALLS, HEALTH SERVICES, AND CAMPUS RECREATION
All on-campus dining halls and campus health services will follow normal operating hours. Campus Recreation facilities will be closed in the morning, opening at 1 p.m.
PARKING
The University will institute a full parking ban from 9 p.m. tonight, Monday, Feb. 27, until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. (Faculty/staff lots will open at 8 a.m.)
During a full parking ban, parking is prohibited in the following areas:
- Any roadway or roadside on the Kingston Campus (including Flagg Road) and Narragansett Bay Campus
- Parking spaces on the south side of Quarry Road located outside ZBT and Hillel
- Parking spaces on the uphill south side of Fraternity Circle outside Delta Zeta
- All commuter lots
- All faculty/staff lots (faculty/staff lots will open at 8 a.m.)
Parking is permitted in the following areas:
- Lot 1 (Briar Lane)
- Lot 6 (Fine Arts South); faculty, staff and students
- Lots 20 and 22; resident student permit holders only
- Lots 26 and 27 (Keaney and Boss); resident student permit holders only
Vehicles parked in a prohibited zone during a full parking ban will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense. For assistance, please contact the Public Safety Dispatcher at 401-874-4910, 24/7; or Transportation and Parking at 401-874-9281, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.
EVENTS
If you have questions regarding a specific University event, please contact the event organizer.
The University continues to closely monitor the winter storm and will provide additional updates about University operations as necessary.