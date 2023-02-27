Adverse weather policy in effect

Submit Release
Feb. 27, 2023

Governor Dan McKee has announced that the State of Rhode Island will be implementing an adverse weather policy for state employees tomorrow, Feb. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., due to the forecast for severe weather conditions. The State of Rhode Island will be open for business as normal. State employees who are unable to report to work due to adverse weather conditions or who are unable to complete their full work schedules under such conditions may take vacation or personal leave, or leave without pay, subject to supervisory approval. Please review the Statewide Adverse Weather Policy.

You may also call the R.I. Department of Administration Division of Human Resources phone number (401-222-2160) or Anne Marie Coleman (401-874-2414) to check on the status of state operations. For additional updates on the winter storm, please continue to monitor the local news, and Governor McKee (@GovDanMcKee) and the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (@RhodeIslandEMA) on Twitter.

