Tomáš Kopečný: Governmental Envoy for the Reconstruction of Ukraine
CZECH REPUBLIC, February 27 - PhDr. Tomáš Kopečný became the new Governmental Envoy for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. He was appointed to the post by the government of Petr Fiala.
Work experience
- 1/2023 – now Governmental Envoy for the Reconstruction of Ukraine
- 1/2020 – 12/2022 Deputy Minister for Defence Industrial Cooperation, Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic
- 10/2016 – 12/2019 Director of CZE MoD Defence Industrial Cooperation Department.
- 12/2014 – 10/2016 Head of International Defence Industrial Cooperation Section, Deputy Director of CZE MoD Defence Industrial Cooperation Department.
- 3/2014 – 12/2014 Office of the Deputy Minister of Defence, Advisor.
- 9/2013 - 2/2014 Professional internship, NATO, team of the Special Advisor to NATO Secretary General and the Public Diplomacy Division.
- 5/2013 – 8/2013 Office of the 1st Deputy Minister of Defence, Advisor on Africa.
- 9/2011 – 5/2013 Head of Media Monitoring in Nigeria for the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies
- 10/2009 – 8/2011 Reporter at Prague Writers’ Festival
Education
- Charles University in Prague, Faculty of Social Sciences, Security Studies (PhDr.)
- Charles University in Prague, Faculty of Social Sciences, Security Studies (MA)
- Charles University in Prague, Faculty of Social Sciences, Territorial Studies (BA)
- Charles University in Prague, Faculty of Arts, Philosophy (BA)
- McGill University (Canada), Faculty of Arts. Exchange student
Professional certificates
- Security clearance, SECRET level
- Prince 2 Foundation, Practitioner – project management certificates
- M_o_R® Foundation – risk management certificate
- International Defence Acquisition Negotiations – US Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California
Languages