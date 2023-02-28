Pelosi Statement on Windsor Framework

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the announced agreement reached by the European Union and the United Kingdom today:



“Today’s announcement by the European Union and the United Kingdom that they have reached an agreement on the Windsor Framework is good news. It appears that the consensus that has been reached will open the door to the restoration of Northern Ireland’s government, respectful of the Good Friday Agreement. The Windsor Framework must support the Good Friday Agreement, be acceptable to the people of Northern Ireland, and improve the British-Irish partnership.

“The United States is very proud of the role our leaders played in establishing the Good Friday Agreement, a pillar of our foreign policy – and we salute those who worked so hard to end the impasse a quarter-century ago. The Windsor Framework bodes well not only for the future of Good Friday Agreement, but also for future EU-U.K. engagement. Congratulations to the leaders of the EU and U.K. who worked together to construct a sustainable outcome."