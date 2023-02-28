NCRF’s Kysa Washington selected as “pLAymaker” by Los Angeles Rams
Recognized during Black History Month for inspiring change in LA
Being a part of the National College Resources Foundation means that we inspire change by helping underserved and underrepresented students get to and through college, careers and beyond - every day!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LA Rams are celebrating Black History Month by continuing to honor the legacy and memory of Kenny Washington (#13) and have selected his granddaughter, Kysa Washington, Student Athlete Program (SAP) Coordinator for National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), as their “pLAymaker” partner for February 2023. The award comes with a $5000 donation to NCRF for their work in the community.
— KYSA WASHINGTON, Student Athlete Program Coordinator
Launched in January 2022 to honor the legacy and memory of former Ram, Kenny Washington (#13), the Rams “pLAymaker” program recognizes only 13 Angelenos throughout the year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their Los Angeles communities. The program is part of the NFL's nationwide Inspire Change platform.
Each of the “pLAymakers” receives a financial grant to support community work, is also recognized on the field at SoFi Stadium during the LA Rams annual Inspire Change game and is featured on the Rams website: https://www.therams.com/news/kysa-washington-rams-playmaker-february-2023-ncrf
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Kenny Washington was a gifted two-sport athlete at UCLA. In 1939, Washington was named UCLA’s first consensus All-American in football but emerged from college during a shameful 13-year period when no NFL team had signed a Black player. It wasn’t until the Cleveland Rams moved to Los Angeles in 1946 that Washington was finally offered a professional contract, launching his career and re-integrating the NFL.
Kysa Washington had this to say about her affiliation with NCRF and being the Rams' latest “pLAymaker”, “It’s truly a blessing to be a blessing to others! Being a part of the National College Resources Foundation means that we inspire change by helping underserved and underrepresented students get to and through college, careers and beyond - every day! It is an honor and a privilege to be named a “pLAymaker”, and it is greatly appreciated since the award is in recognition of my grandfather Kenny. Thank you again NCRF and LA Rams for all the love and support.”
NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price is grateful for Kysa’s amazing work with NCRF and congratulates her for being a “pLAymaker” partner, “How beautiful that Kenny’s granddaughter, Kysa, is the recipient! It is such a blessing to have Kysa be a part of NCRF and to have our organization mentioned with a legend like Kenny Washington. He inspired change and quite literally changed history. This partnership with the Rams “pLAymaker” program is life-changing within itself. We just want to keep doing all we can to change the disparities by closing the gaps in educational achievement."
Comment on “pLAymaker” program from Johnathan Franklin, Los Angeles Rams, Director of Social Justice and Football Development, “The Rams are dedicated to being a great community partner and highlighting leaders that are advocating for justice, addressing disparities, and inspiring change. Through this program, (we) have an opportunity to celebrate everyday community heroes that are making a difference in the LA region and beyond."
For more information on National College Resources Foundation, their Black College
Expos, Latino College Expos, Student Athlete Program (SAP), Movement Enrichment, S.T.E.A.M. and other educational programs visit www.ncrfoundation.org, call 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org.
About NCRF and Student Athlete Program (SAP)
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually, was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. Its Student Athlete Program (SAP) focuses specifically on connecting student-athletes to athletic scholarships in a variety of sports and provides resources such as combines, showcases and skill camps to allow students to play their sport at the next level. In its mission to engage, empower and educate, SAP has helped over 1500 student-athletes obtain athletic scholarships.
SAP is just one of NCRF’s many comprehensive programs, in addition to its Black College Expo™ (BCE), now in its 24th year. Each has sprung from NCRF’s mission to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s programs are aligned with its vision to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
