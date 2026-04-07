National College Resources Foundation Hosts 34 HBCU Coaches at 8th Annual HBCU Basketball Showcase

NCRF Student Athlete Program NCRF Women's HBCU Basketball Showcase NCRF Men's HBCU Basketball Showcase Women's Basketball Showcase Players 2025 Men's Showcase Winners

Men’s and women’s basketball players battle for athletic scholarships offered on-site

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will host its 8th Annual HBCU Basketball Showcase on April 10 and April 11, 2026, in Lynwood, California, giving student athletes the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of 34 HBCU basketball coaches with an opportunity to play at the next level.The showcase was a dream of Black College Expo™ Founder, Dr. Theresa Price, to offer unsigned seniors, JUCO players, and transfer portal student athletes a chance to continue their academic and athletic journey at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.This year the Men’s Basketball Showcase will take place at Lynwood High School Imperial Campus, 4050 E. Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, California. The Women’s Basketball Showcase will be held at Firebaugh High, 5246 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lynwood, California.As the recruiting landscape continues to shift, student-athletes are facing increased competition for scholarship and roster opportunities. With the continued rise of the transfer portal and the challenges that come with standing out in a crowded field, NCRF’s HBCU Basketball Showcase creates another pathway for athletes to be seen by college coaches.“NCRF is proud to create spaces where student athletes can be seen, supported, and recruited,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of National College Resources Foundation and Black College Expo™. “The HBCU Basketball Showcase is about opening doors. We want these athletes to leave encouraged, empowered, and one step closer to the future they’ve been working for.”NCRF’s Student Athletic Program (SAP), expands opportunities for student athletes by connecting them with college coaches, educational pathways, and resources that support both athletic achievement and long-term success beyond the game.This year’s showcase is sponsored by Actor/Comedian Kel Mitchell and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation as part of Kel Mitchell’s collaboration with the sporting goods brand on “Play It Forward: Game On,” a Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation-produced series on Nickelodeon. Co-hosted by Kel Mitchell and Renee Montgomery, Vice President and part-owner of the Atlanta Dream, the series delivers transformational makeovers for under-resourced youth sports teams. Their support of the showcase reflects a shared commitment to expanding opportunity for young athletes and investing in their futures.The registration fee is $30 per person. Late registration and walk-up registration will be $50.For more information, contact:909-396-0151sap@ ncrfoundation.org NCRFoundation.orgFollow NCRF, SAP on Instagram: @ncrfoundation @SAP_NCRFSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube: youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork Support NCRF’s mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 27th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities. NCRF has helped over 700,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitated more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.

HBCU Basketball Showcase Promo Video

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