Actor/Comedian Kel Mitchell Hosts NCRF’s 9th Annual Chicago Black College Expo™ Connecting Students to Scholarships

Kel Mitchell and Dr. Theresa Price with essay contest scholarship winners.

A celebration of life-changing opportunities, education and career resources for Chicago-area students!

This event is a powerful reflection of what's possible when a community joins together to uplift its students.” — Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO of NCRF

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) presents its 9th Annual Chicago Black College Expo™ on Saturday, April 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Chicago State University, 9501 South King Drive, Chicago, IL 60628. Hosted by actor and comedian Kel Mitchell, the free event brings together students, families, colleges, and workforce partners for a powerful day of opportunity, access, and inspiration.Chicago Black College Expo™ is a community event designed to expand life-changing opportunities for students across the Chicago and Midwest area bringing access to higher education, funding, and career opportunities. Open to high school students, college students, adult learners, families, and schools administrators, the expo creates a powerful space where inspiration meets access—and where futures begin.Attendees will be able to connect with over 45 colleges, universities, workforce training programs, and educational organizations committed to student success. Highlighting the rich history and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the expo empowers students to explore pathways aligned with their academic goals, career interests, and personal purpose. Select colleges and institutions may offer application fee waivers, scholarships, and on-the-spot admissions opportunities, helping remove financial barriers to enrollment. Employers and workforce partners will also be on-site to share information about internships, apprenticeships, and training programs.Attendees can also participate in impactful seminars designed to equip students and families with critical knowledge and tools for success, including Financial Aid, How to Start A Business, Money-Making Careers, The 411 for the Student Athlete, and College vs High School. Sessions will also include NCRF Celebrity Ambassadors—How to Get As in English featuring Hip Hop Legend Yo-Yo, Dreams 2 Realities featuring Actor/Comedian London Brown (Raising Kanan/Ballers), and Blessed Mode featuring Actor/Comedian Kel Mitchell (Kenan & Kel/Good Burger).“This event is a powerful reflection of what’s possible when a community joins together to uplift its students,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO of NCRF.The 9th Annual Chicago Black College Expo™ is presented by National College Resources Foundation, with generous support from sponsors including Active Minds, Foundation Clothing Co, Honda, Casualty Actuarial Society, Siembra Mobile, America’s Navy, NCRF-TV, and United States Help DeskAcademy.The event is open to students of all backgrounds and their families. Admission is free, though pre-registration is encouraged. Visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College Expo™ in 2000 in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 700,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF, Black College Expo on Instagram: @ncrfoundation @BlackCollegeExpoSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube: youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF’s mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 27 th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College Expos™, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

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