MDA to Hold Stakeholder Input Sessions for Strategic Plan Development

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is looking for public input as the agency develops a strategic plan for 2023-2027. Building on feedback gathered in the fall of 2022 for legislative session ideas, the MDA is again looking for input as the department reviews and shapes goals and priorities for the next four years.

The MDA seeks to engage with communities throughout Minnesota to hear ideas that reflect the diversity of the state. Input is welcome from all, especially emerging and beginning farmers who may have had little to no interaction with state government.

Citizens are encouraged to share their ideas online or by attending one of two virtual input sessions. The online form is open until 5 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023.

The input sessions will be held:

Please send requests for interpretation through the registration link three business days ahead of the session to ensure accommodation. Recordings of these sessions will be available for 30 days after they occur.

Note that all submissions and ideas will be reviewed and considered; however, not every item can be included in the final strategic plan.

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us