The 17th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival Fades to Black
Beaufort Hugs and Southern Hospitality Served Up As BIFF 17 Wraps
BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 17th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival wrapped on Sunday night with winners named in 19 different categories. Over 12,000 people from 5 countries enjoyed 6 days of film screenings that also included workshops and special presentations. The winners are:
Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement: John Bailey and Carol Littleton, Los Angeles, CA
Santini Patriot Spirit Award: David C. Kniess Jr, Salt Lake City, UT
Behind the Scenes Award: Dan Rogers, Irmo, SC
Best Screenplay: Orson, Written by Jared Egol, Winter Park, FL
Best Animation: Sonata, Directed by Madison Crisp, Abby Davenport, Fern Singleton, Vic Sosa, Winston-Salem, NC
Best Short Film: Captive, Directed by Preston Pearson, Jason Boesch, Colorado Springs, CO
Best Documentary Feature: Storming Caesars Palace, Directed by Hazel Garland-Pooler, New York, NY
Best Documentary Short: Veterans Journey Home: Kalani's Story, Directed by Frederick Marx, Oakland, CA
Best Feature: Publish or Perish, Directed by David Liban, Centennial, CO
Best Comedy: Ms Rossi 2: Ms Rossi Takes the Cake, Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA
Best Ensemble Cast: Ms Rossi 2: Ms Rossi Takes the Cake, Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA
Best Musical Score: Composer Chris Kalafus, Past Prologue, Stratford, CT
Best Actress: Karen Pittman, Toy Phone, New York, NY
Best Actor: Timothy McCracken, Publish or Perish, Denver, CO
Best Director: David Liban, Publish or Perish, Denver, CO
Audience Choice: The Year of the Dog, Directed by Rob Grabow, Bozeman, MT
Susan A. K. Shaffer Humanitarian Award: Waniyetu Wowapi: Winter Count, Directed by Richard Steinberger, Beaufort, SC
Volunteer of the Year Award: Stacy Applegate, Beaufort, SC
The Beaufort International Film Festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. For more information, visit http://www.beaufortfilmfestival.com
The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.
