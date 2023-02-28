The 17th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival Fades to Black

Beaufort International Film Festival

Beaufort Hugs and Southern Hospitality Served Up As BIFF 17 Wraps

We were thrilled that so many filmmakers from around the world made BIFF their destination for a week. Thank you.” — Ron Tucker

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 17th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival wrapped on Sunday night with winners named in 19 different categories. Over 12,000 people from 5 countries enjoyed 6 days of film screenings that also included workshops and special presentations. The winners are:

Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement: John Bailey and Carol Littleton, Los Angeles, CA

Santini Patriot Spirit Award: David C. Kniess Jr, Salt Lake City, UT

Behind the Scenes Award: Dan Rogers, Irmo, SC

Best Screenplay: Orson, Written by Jared Egol, Winter Park, FL

Best Animation: Sonata, Directed by Madison Crisp, Abby Davenport, Fern Singleton, Vic Sosa, Winston-Salem, NC

Best Short Film: Captive, Directed by Preston Pearson, Jason Boesch, Colorado Springs, CO

Best Documentary Feature: Storming Caesars Palace, Directed by Hazel Garland-Pooler, New York, NY

Best Documentary Short: Veterans Journey Home: Kalani's Story, Directed by Frederick Marx, Oakland, CA

Best Feature: Publish or Perish, Directed by David Liban, Centennial, CO

Best Comedy: Ms Rossi 2: Ms Rossi Takes the Cake, Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA

Best Ensemble Cast: Ms Rossi 2: Ms Rossi Takes the Cake, Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA

Best Musical Score: Composer Chris Kalafus, Past Prologue, Stratford, CT

Best Actress: Karen Pittman, Toy Phone, New York, NY

Best Actor: Timothy McCracken, Publish or Perish, Denver, CO

Best Director: David Liban, Publish or Perish, Denver, CO

Audience Choice: The Year of the Dog, Directed by Rob Grabow, Bozeman, MT

Susan A. K. Shaffer Humanitarian Award: Waniyetu Wowapi: Winter Count, Directed by Richard Steinberger, Beaufort, SC

Volunteer of the Year Award: Stacy Applegate, Beaufort, SC

The Beaufort International Film Festival is produced by the Beaufort Film Society. For more information, visit http://www.beaufortfilmfestival.com

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.