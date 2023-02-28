Home Care Worker Registry Listening Sessions 

Boston, MA — The Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs (EOEA) will host a series of public statewide listening sessions on recent changes to Massachusetts General Law (M.G.L.) specifically, Chapter 139 of the Acts of 2017 requiring EOEA to create a Home Care Worker Registry (HCW Registry). A home care worker as defined by Chapter 139 is a person employed by a home care worker agency to provide personal care, homemaker, companion or chore services under the state home care program. The purpose of these listening sessions will be to listen and gather input from home care workers, Home Care Agencies, consumers, interested stakeholders and the general public on the implementation of the HCW Registry, and the collection of information required to be entered into the Registry.

Note: Only a worker’s full name, identification number (EOEA will assign a unique identification number), the name of any home care worker agency employing the home care worker, and a list of home care training or certifications completed by the worker will be made available to the public.

List of home care training or certifications completed by the home care worker

Full legal name of any home care worker agency employing the home care worker

The schedule of listening sessions is below. This list will be updated as new sessions are added.

Please note that all sessions open to the public.