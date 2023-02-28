Submit Release
Home Care Worker Registry Listening Sessions 

Boston, MAThe Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs (EOEA) will host a series of public statewide listening sessions on recent changes to Massachusetts General Law (M.G.L.) specifically, Chapter 139 of the Acts of 2017 requiring EOEA to create a Home Care Worker Registry (HCW Registry).  A home care worker as defined by Chapter 139 is a person employed by a home care worker agency to provide personal care, homemaker, companion or chore services under the state home care program. The purpose of these listening sessions will be to listen and gather input from home care workers, Home Care Agencies, consumers, interested stakeholders and the general public on the implementation of the HCW Registry, and the collection of information required to be entered into the Registry. 

  • Home Care Worker’s  full name
  • Gender
  • Home address
  • Mailing address
  • Full legal name of any home care worker agency employing the home care worker
  • Job Title
  • List of home care training or certifications completed by the home care worker

Note:  Only a worker’s full name, identification number (EOEA will assign a unique identification number), the name of any home care worker agency employing the home care worker, and a list of home care training or certifications completed by the worker will be made available to the public.

The schedule of listening sessions is below. This list will be updated as new sessions are added.

Please note that all sessions open to the public.

DATE

Monday, April 9, 2018

LOCATION

Mystic Valley Elder Services

19 Riverview Business Park

300 Commercial St. 

Malden, 02148

TIME

3:00 PM

Monday, April 23, 2018

 

 

Worcester Council on Aging

128 Providence St,

Worcester, 01604

3:00 PM 

 

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

 

 

City of Cambridge Council on Aging

806 Massachusetts Ave,

Cambridge,   02139

3:00 PM
Thursday, May 24, 2018

MassHealth, First Floor Lobby Conference Room

100 Hancock Street

Quincy, 02171

 3:00 PM

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled (CORD)

106 Bassett Lane,

Hyannis, 02601

3:00 PM

Monday, June 4, 2018

AdLib Independent Living Center

 215 North Street

 Pittsfield,  01201

3:00 PM

Monday, June 11, 2018

Whittier Street Health Center

1290 Tremont Street

Roxbury, 02120

3:00 PM

Monday, June 18, 2018

WestMass ElderCare

4 Valley Mill Road

Holyoke, 01040

3:00 PM
Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Lawrence Council on Aging

155 Haverhill Street

Lawrence, 01840

 3:00 PM

Reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request.

Please contact: Marylouise.Gamache@state.ma.us

