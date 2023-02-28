Home Care Worker Registry Listening Sessions
Boston, MA — The Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs (EOEA) will host a series of public statewide listening sessions on recent changes to Massachusetts General Law (M.G.L.) specifically, Chapter 139 of the Acts of 2017 requiring EOEA to create a Home Care Worker Registry (HCW Registry). A home care worker as defined by Chapter 139 is a person employed by a home care worker agency to provide personal care, homemaker, companion or chore services under the state home care program. The purpose of these listening sessions will be to listen and gather input from home care workers, Home Care Agencies, consumers, interested stakeholders and the general public on the implementation of the HCW Registry, and the collection of information required to be entered into the Registry.
- Home Care Worker’s full name
- Gender
- Home address
- Mailing address
- Full legal name of any home care worker agency employing the home care worker
- Job Title
- List of home care training or certifications completed by the home care worker
Note: Only a worker’s full name, identification number (EOEA will assign a unique identification number), the name of any home care worker agency employing the home care worker, and a list of home care training or certifications completed by the worker will be made available to the public.
The schedule of listening sessions is below. This list will be updated as new sessions are added.
Please note that all sessions open to the public.
|
DATE
Monday, April 9, 2018
|
LOCATION
Mystic Valley Elder Services
19 Riverview Business Park
300 Commercial St.
Malden, 02148
|
TIME
3:00 PM
|
Monday, April 23, 2018
|
Worcester Council on Aging
128 Providence St,
Worcester, 01604
|
3:00 PM
|
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
|
City of Cambridge Council on Aging
806 Massachusetts Ave,
Cambridge, 02139
|
3:00 PM
|Thursday, May 24, 2018
|
MassHealth, First Floor Lobby Conference Room
100 Hancock Street
Quincy, 02171
|3:00 PM
|
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
|
Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled (CORD)
106 Bassett Lane,
Hyannis, 02601
|
3:00 PM
|
Monday, June 4, 2018
|
AdLib Independent Living Center
215 North Street
Pittsfield, 01201
|
3:00 PM
|
Monday, June 11, 2018
|
Whittier Street Health Center
1290 Tremont Street
Roxbury, 02120
|
3:00 PM
|
Monday, June 18, 2018
|
WestMass ElderCare
4 Valley Mill Road
Holyoke, 01040
|
3:00 PM
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018
|
Lawrence Council on Aging
155 Haverhill Street
Lawrence, 01840
|3:00 PM
Reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request.
Please contact: Marylouise.Gamache@state.ma.us