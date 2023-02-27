Atwood Man Charged Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

ATWOOD – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in an Atwood man being charged for alleged criminal actions related to an officer-involved shooting in Carroll County last week.

On February 23rd, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 4600 block of Hamilton Street in Atwood. At approximately 4 p.m., deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in which an individual was reportedly driving recklessly on his family’s property and behaving erratically. Upon arrival, three deputies attempted to make contact with the man who produced a high-powered weapon and began firing at the deputies, who returned fire, before the man barricaded himself inside his nearby home. After a standoff lasting approximately 6-hours, officers entered the home and took the individual, who suffered a gunshot wound, into custody. He was transported by a medical helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

On Friday, warrants were secured charging the man, Jason Perry (DOB: 11/1/72), with two counts of Unlawful Carry or Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Perry was served Friday evening and was booked into the Carroll County Jail early Sunday morning following his release from the hospital. His bond is set at $1 million for each count. This remains an ongoing investigation with additional charges expected.

Additional information regarding the investigation into the officer-involved shooting may be found online at TBINewsroom.com.