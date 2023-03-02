TurningPoint Executive Search announces placement of Vice President of Marketing for Mongoose
TurningPoint Executive Search announces the placement of Laura Nicole Miller as Vice President of Marketing for Mongoose
I knew Laura's Marketing knowledge, industry expertise, and passion for higher education were exactly what our client was looking for. Laura will be an integral part of the success of the company.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurningPoint Executive Search announces the placement of Laura Nicole Miller as Vice President of Marketing for Mongoose. Laura will help strategically define and implement a comprehensive strategy and play a pivotal role in propelling Mongoose into innovative new markets.
Miller brings years of experience in higher education technology marketing, brand management, account-based marketing, marketing strategy, content and product marketing, and demand generation.
“Motivated by my own experience as a first-generation college student, I've dedicated my career to expanding the reach of EdTech companies, leveraging tech to empower the learners — like me — who will benefit most from the advancement opportunities that higher ed creates.” Laura Nicole Miller
TurningPoint Executive Search Partner, Melanie Strauss was confident Laura was right for the role after an exhaustive search.
“When I connected with Laura, I knew her Marketing knowledge combined with her industry expertise and passion for higher education were exactly what our client was looking for. I am very excited to see Laura thrive and be an integral part of the success of the company.”
Mongoose helps colleges and universities streamline communication with constituents and enhance relationships throughout the student lifecycle. From text-to-chat, make every message count™. Trusted by 750+ institutions, Mongoose enables a 200% inquiry increase, a 98% student retention rate, and doubled donations.
TurningPoint Executive Search is the premier executive recruiting resource for Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Executive Leadership professionals across the United States. The team of executive recruiters offers more than 80 years of combined experience in recruiting, human resources, sales, marketing, training, and management. By combining a local presence with national search capabilities, TurningPoint Executive Search has built a reputation as a world-class executive search firm. Its access to Global Resources uniquely positions them to work with companies of all sizes, industries, and structures.
