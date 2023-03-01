Premio Introduces Surveillance-Focused Rugged Network Video Recorder Powered by Intel® 10th Generation Core™ Processors

Premio Inc Brand Logo RCO-6000-CML-4NH-1E Product Side Profile

New RCO-6000-CML-4NH-1E inference computer bundles latest technologies in edge AI processing, high-speed NVMe storage, and RAID redundancy

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing technology, today added a new model to its flagship line of RCO-6000-CML AI Edge Inference Computers. Powered by Intel® 10th Generation Core™ processors, Premio’s latest rugged network video recorder (NVR) provides high-performance edge AI processing, high-speed NVMe storage, modular I/O configurability, and wireless connectivity in a ruggedized enclosure. System integrators and OEMs can use this off-the-shelf computing solution for deployments that require real-time processing in the harshest and most challenging environments away from the cloud.

“Video analytics for security and surveillance is where edge computers excel – processing and analyzing data streams in real-time,” said Dustin Seetoo, product marketing director, Premio. “Our new RCO-6000-CML-4NH-1E balances essential technologies that enable powerful processing, data redundancy, and I/O connectivity for surveillance applications that use machine learning, intelligent automation, and even IoT data telemetry.”

A key feature of the RCO-6000-CML-4NH-1E computer is its hot-swappable NVMe data brick that supports x4 u.2 NVMe (7mm) solid-state drives (SSD) for high-speed storage. NVMe SSDs offer access to high-speed read/write performance for mission-critical data for local real-time processing. The NVMe data brick includes the standard RCO-6000-CML series software development kit that delivers programable logic to suspend all I/O transmissions and read/write operations in order to prevent the loss or corruption of data with a click of a button. A hot-swappable exhaust fan is positioned in the computer to ensure optimal thermal regulation of NVMe SSDs and expansion cards. The computer comes bundled with a hardware RAID controller to maximize the storage performance and ensure data redundancy for the NVMe SSD. Hardware RAID levels are made available with a Broadcom MegaRAID 9560-8i PCIe add-in card and sit in one of the available PCIe x16 slots in the computer system. For applications that require scalable network cards, the other available PCIe x16 slot can be populated to accommodate even faster performance and bandwidth speeds in 10/25/50/100/200G.

Edge applications that require a variety of I/O connections to IoT sensors can also leverage Premio add-on modules for benefits. These add-in modules can be configured into the RCO-6000-CML-4NH-1E and support up to x8 additional LAN & PoE in wired RJ45/M12 connectors, x8 USB 3.1 gen 2 ports, x4 10GbE in RJ45 connectors, and even a 5G ready module for low-latency wireless connectivity. In terms of edge AI processing, the computing system supports up to x4 Hailo-8™ processors that provide up to 104 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of performance and lower TDP (thermal design power) for inference analysis and object detection in real time.

“As edge deployments continue to rely on performance-based hardware in the harshest remote and mobile settings, Premio engineers find creative ways to design the most transformative technologies for real-world applications,” added Seetoo.

“With more than three decades of hardware engineering and manufacturing of computing solutions, we give our customers the ability to scale quickly with reliable, performance-based systems in the most innovative markets.”

The RCO-6000-CML-4NH-1E computer uses an industrial-grade design to ensure better reliability in wider temperatures (-25C to 70C), wider input voltages (9-48VDC), and even resistance to shock (50G) and vibrations (5GRMS). These key environmental features make the computer reliable in environments that require better responses to situational data, low-latency data processing, and mission-critical business insights based on actionable intelligence.

To learn more about Premio’s full lineup of AI Edge Inference Computers, please visit www.premioinc.com or contact our embedded computing experts at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. We design and manufacture highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements for over 30 years. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com/.