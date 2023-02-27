Senate Bill 144 Printer's Number 0119
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, providing for firefighting foam management.
