Morris, Downing & Sherred Now Assisting Victims of WTC Toxin Exposure Claims from the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund
New Jersey law firm Morris, Downing & Sherred helps process 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund claims for those sickened by the attacks on the World Trade Center.NEWTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey law firm Morris, Downing & Sherred is proud to announce that it is now helping cancer victims process 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund claims who have been exposed to toxins at the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. This service is available to anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer or related illnesses, or has lost a loved one due to exposure to toxins during or after the attacks.
What is the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund?
The 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund (VCF) is a federal program that was created to provide compensation and assistance to individuals and families affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
The VCF provides tax-free financial compensation to eligible individuals and families for a variety of losses, including medical expenses, lost earnings, and pain and suffering. The amount of compensation is based on a formula that takes into account the severity of the injury, the individual's age and earnings, and other factors.
The law firm's experienced team of attorneys understands the challenges and difficulties that cancer patients face. With compassion and expertise, Morris, Downing & Sherred is committed to helping victims recover the compensation they deserve from the VCF.
The 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center were a tragic event that resulted in widespread exposure to harmful toxins. Many people who were exposed have since developed cancer or other serious illnesses. Morris, Downing & Sherred is dedicated to helping those victims get the compensation they deserve.
"Morris, Downing & Sherred has a long-standing commitment to serving the community," said law firm Partner Paul Hunczak. "We are honored to extend our services to help those affected by the 9/11 attacks and to help victims recover financially in any way we can.."
If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with cancer related to exposure to toxins during or after the 9/11 attacks, please contact Morris, Downing & Sherred to discuss your claim and for help recovering what you're entitled to from the VCF.
The law firm offers free, confidential consultations and works on a contingency fee basis, which means that eligible victims pay nothing until their claim is paid.
For more information about the 9/11 Victims' Compensation Fund, please visit the Morris, Downing & Sherred website or call (800) FYI-2700 or (973) 919-8969.
Paul Hunczak
Morris, Downing & Sherred
+1 (973) 919-8969
phunczak@mdsfirm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter