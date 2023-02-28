Historic Consortium Formed To Explore the Impact of PCOS, Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids in Black Women
The “Women’s Health Research Collaborative” forms a consortium to explore the Impact of PCOS, Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids in Black Women.
Our goal is to leverage the strengths of each entity to drive precision medicine.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 90% of women in the United States impacted by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, a new collective has been formed to research the impact of these disease areas in black women. “The Women’s Health Research Collaborative” is led by IndyGeneUS AI (pronounced indigenous), an artificial intelligence-driven digital health company and three black-women led non-profits: PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, Endo Black Incorporated and The White Dress Project, Inc.
— Yusuf Henriques, CEO and Founder of IndyGeneUS AI
The Women’s Health Research Collaborative is a historic partnership in composition and structure. “We are working in cooperation to explore the shared biology between endometriosis, fibroids and PCOS using genomics. Genomics gives us the power to identify the molecular drivers of disease, accurate diagnostic biomarkers, and effective treatment targets to improve outcomes. IndyGeneUS AI is addressing health issues impacting underrepresented and underserved populations, while creating insights on health and wellness for all,” said Bradford Wilson, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, IndyGeneUS AI.
“Through our combined efforts and commitment to raising awareness about women’s health concerns, The Women’s Health Research Collaborative will become a beacon of hope for women suffering in silence,” says Tanika Gray Valbrun, founder of the White Dress Project, an organization focused on raising global awareness about the uterine fibroid epidemic and providing groundbreaking research collaboration to end the silent suffering associated with fibroids.
According to research, Endometriosis is estimated to be present in 50–80% of women with pelvic pain, and occurs in up to 50% of women with infertility. Endo Black, Inc. is the only organization focused on African American women and women of color with endometriosis.
"The lack of awareness of African American women impacted by these disease areas, causes inaccurate diagnosis, limited resources, and little research for African American women,” says Lauren R. Kornegay, founder and Executive Director of Endo Black, Inc. “Working with these organizations to fill that gap and provide research is an honor."
When it comes to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) there is a huge disparity around diagnosis, support and research. It is estimated that 50-75% of women with PCOS are untreated and undiagnosed.
“PCOS, endometriosis, and fibroids are three of the most highly prevalent yet deeply underserved women's health issues,” says Sasha Ottey, Founder and Executive Director of PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association. “We see this collaboration as the new model for patient-centered engagement and a significant step forward in closing gaps in the literature and advancing the field's understanding of these conditions, including racial and ethnic differences.”
“When we look across the spectrum of women health organizations leading the pack in their respective industries we have the best,” says IndyGeneUS AI founder, Yusuf Henriques. “Our goal is to leverage the strengths of each entity to drive precision medicine. IndyGeneUS AI is excited to utilize our AI-powered Precision Health Discovery Platform to identify repurposing opportunities of existing immunomodulatory drugs and novel therapeutics through the power of whole genome sequencing to address these important disease areas.”
About IndyGeneUS AI
IndyGeneUS AI, a Black and Veteran-owned artificial intelligence-driven digital health company accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacturing of advanced therapeutics to address health disparities impacting African diaspora populations in accessing equitable, precision healthcare.
About The White Dress Project
The White Dress Project is a non-profit organization focused on raising global awareness about the uterine fibroid epidemic, by building a supportive community, empowering community health advocacy, promoting education including treatment options, and groundbreaking research collaboration to end the silent suffering associated with fibroids.
About PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association
PCOS Challenge: The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association is an Atlanta-based non-profit and the leading patient advocacy organization advancing the cause for PCOS patients globally. Founder and Executive Director, Sasha Ottey, oversees the organization’s six major program areas, including Research; Advocacy and Health Policy, Patient and Healthcare Professional Education; Patient Support and Empowerment; Awareness campaigns; and Access to Care.
About Endo Black, Inc.
Endo Black, Inc. is a Black Woman-led non-profit organization in the Washington - Baltimore region, advocating for African American women and women of color living with endometriosis. Led by Founder and Executive Director Lauren R. Kornegay, Endo Black, Inc. is the only organization focused on African American women and women of color with endometriosis by providing a safe space, producing opportunities for endo-sisterly love, educational and enriching programs with a catalog of beneficial resources.
