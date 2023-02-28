Go Dharmic Continues Efforts To Support Earthquake Relief in Turkey & Syria

Beneficiary 1 Thanks GD Beneficiary 2 Thanks GD Beneficiary 3 Thanks GD

To Protect Victims from Bitter Night Temperatures

In the region, no one can hold back the tears while the air smells of blood. Hard-working civilians have become homeless overnight while the children are orphaned.” — Onur Kaygisiz, Go Dharmic Volunteer, Turkey

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that has hit Turkey and Syria has caused widespread devastation, with the official death toll passing 11,200 and set to rise further. Rescue teams are still searching desperately for survivors and thousands of people have lost their homes and their livelihoods.

Go Dharmic is continuing to raise funds to support relief efforts in the earthquake zone, where families are in desperate need of food, shelter, and ways to keep warm in bitter night-time temperatures of -6C. The funds will be used to purchase aid to provide much-needed support for the victims in both countries and help those who may be further displaced in Syria.

“The centers of the cities look like scenes from a Hollywood movie. The destruction is unimaginable on a massive scale. The catastrophe that has affected Turkey and Syria has destroyed the lives of thousands of civilians. In the region, no one can hold back the tears while the air smells of blood.

Hard-working civilians have become homeless overnight while the children are orphaned. In the region, much-needed humanitarian aid passed out may not only offer a little comfort but also hope for a brighter future. With each piece of donation we are delivering hope to move forward and letting the survivors know that the world cares and shares their pain.” - Onur Kaygisiz, Go Dharmic Volunteer, Turkey

"The situation in Turkey and Syria is apocalyptic. Every act of kindness and support makes a huge difference to families who have been devastated." -Hanuman Dass, Founder, Go Dharmic

It is a widely known fact that two-thirds of Syrians have been displaced from other parts of Syria and about 80 percent of these people have been displaced before between six and twenty-five times. As a result, Go Dharmic is going to continue fundraising to support this cause, and raise their initial goal of £5000 to £15,000 in the coming weeks to go directly to efforts in the area. The charity feels with sub-zero conditions and rescue operations still in progress, there is no time to lose to preserve and help lives in the regions.

Go Dharmic’s fundraiser is live on ENTHUSE

For Press on further information & interviews, please contact:

Lili Gusto

Head of Public Relations

+44(0)7903829846

lili@godharmic.com

About Go Dharmic:

International humanitarian and environmental charity, Go Dharmic, brings people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Go Dharmic was started in 2011 by Hanuman Dass, who created the platform to promote universal compassionate action. Inspired by the concept of ‘Dharma’, the charity has over 3000 volunteers globally and works tirelessly as an ambassador of peace across the globe through extensive campaigns for Environmental Action, Poverty Alleviation, Education, Plant-Based and Organic Diets, and Crisis Response. The founding philosophy is to “Love All. Feed All. Serve All.”

Go Dharmic has 5 offices: London (England), Glasgow (Scotland), Ahmedabad (India), Kolkata (India), and Georgia (USA).

Go Dharmic Impact Figures:

10 million+ Meals Distributed Globally

101+ School Libraries Built in India

40,000+ Books Distributed

72,000+ Children have benefited from Go Dharmic’s various Education, Sanitation, and Food Campaigns

70,000+ Trees Planted

10,000+ Hot Meals Distributed in Kyiv, Ukraine, to those unable to Evacuate

2,000+ Food, Medicine, and Hygiene Packs were Distributed to Refugees fleeing Ukraine

500+ Indian Civil Servants' Medical Checks Performed

14+ People’s sight restored with Cataract operations

Go Dharmic has worked on campaigns in the U.K., India, Nepal, Morocco, Lebanon, Uganda, Nigeria, Cuba, USA, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Australia.

You can find out more about everything going on at Go Dharmic at www.godharmic.com and see all of their campaigns at www.godharmic.com/campaigns.