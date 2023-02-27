Government of Saskatchewan Proclaims Engineering and Geoscience Week

CANADA, February 27 - Released on February 27, 2023

The week of February 26 to March 4, 2023 has been proclaimed Engineering and Geoscience Week by the Government of Saskatchewan. This coincides with National Engineering Month, which is observed throughout Canada during March.

"The members of Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) make significant contributions to our province," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are thankful these hard-working professionals call Saskatchewan home and have helped build and support the province during a significant period of growth."

The work of engineers and geoscientists has an impact on almost every sector in Saskatchewan including agriculture, construction, environment, forestry, manufacturing, mining, utilities, health care, education, transportation and natural resources.

APEGS is the governing body responsible for regulating the practice of engineering and geosciences professionals in the province. During Engineering and Geoscience Week, APEGS publicizes the role that engineers and geoscientists play in the lives of Saskatchewan residents and reinforces the mandate of APEGS to regulate the professions in the public interest.

"A big part of what we do at APEGS is register engineering and geoscience professionals, ensuring that they are competent, appropriately educated, and have the required experience and ethics to practice in Saskatchewan," APEGS' president John Desjarlais said. "We also ensure that they continue to develop, practice and learn as technology and science changes."

APEGS is hosting its annual awards banquet on March 2, 2023 as part of Engineering and Geoscience Week. The awards spotlight Saskatchewan engineers and geoscientists for their contributions to society as well as recognize and foster professional excellence and exemplary competence and conduct.

-30-

For more information, contact: