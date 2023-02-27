EPA Holding Virtual Meeting on PFAS

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 8 has announced an upcoming public virtual meeting on EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap for March 8, 2023. EPA Region 8 includes Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and 28 Tribal Nations.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals used in a wide variety of applications and industries. They are characterized by their persistence in groundwater, surface water, and soil, and can build up in the tissues of animals and humans.

The meeting will provide information on PFAS and what it means for communities in Region 8. The session will also provide opportunities for individuals to share feedback directly with the EPA and program leaders.

The meeting will be held via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. You can register here.

Learn more about PFAS in Utah and read more about EPA’s efforts on PFAS.