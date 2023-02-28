Fatty Liver Alliance Raises Awareness of NAFLD and NASH in Canada
Join the Fatty Liver Alliance in Raising Awareness of NAFLD and NASH - An Estimated 33% of Canadians are Affected and Unaware.
We encourage all Canadians to take action and discuss their risks of advanced liver disease, with their physician.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatty Liver Alliance Raises Awareness of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
The Fatty Liver Alliance is raising awareness of the growing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in Canada. NAFLD is a condition where fat builds up in the liver, and it affects an estimated one in three Canadians, and most are completely unaware. NASH, a more severe form of NAFLD, can lead to advanced liver disease, including cirrhosis and liver cancer.
According to Dr. Mark Swain, Hepatologist and President of the Canadian Association for the Study of the Liver (CASL), "NAFLD related deaths are projected to double in the next 10 years. There are actions we can take to address this...habits we can change now."
NAFLD and NASH are often referred to as "silent diseases" as they often have no noticeable symptoms until the advanced stages of liver disease. Risk factors for NAFLD and NASH include obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and a sedentary lifestyle.
"NAFLD and NASH are a global pandemic. This enormous and increasing burden warrants resource-adaptive population health management strategies, particularly that focus on high-risk populations for NAFLD associated clinically significant fibrosis," said Dr. Giada Sebastiani, Hepatologist.
The Fatty Liver Alliance recognizes the importance of the NASH focused day hosted by CanNASH at the joint CDDW-CLM 2023 Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia on March 3, 2023, and is looking forward to meeting the attendees and highlighting the need to raise awareness about NAFLD and NASH.
The Fatty Liver Alliance encourages Canadians to discuss their risks of advanced liver disease with their physician. Early detection and treatment of NAFLD and NASH can prevent or delay the development of advanced liver disease.
The Fatty Liver Alliance website, www.fattyliver.ca, provides information and resources for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of NAFLD and NASH.
"We are dedicated to raising awareness of NAFLD and NASH in Canada and providing support to those affected by these diseases," said Michael Betel, President of the Fatty Liver Alliance. "We encourage all Canadians to take action and discuss their risks with their physician."
About the Fatty Liver Alliance:
The Fatty Liver Alliance is a non-profit, charity organization dedicated to raising awareness of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in Canada. The organization provides education, support, and resources to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.
For more information, please visit www.fattyliver.ca or contact info@fattyliver.ca.
