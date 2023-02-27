Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) 25th Spring Semester Orientation Days continue with different activities. Within the scope of the Orientation Days which is organized with the communication sponsorship of Northern Cyprus Turkcell and Telsim Freezone, students who have recently registered to EMU are welcomed and are accompanied to their dormitories where they will stay. Organized by the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate at the beginning of each academic semester with the aim of supporting the adaptation process of the new-coming students, the Orientation Days continued with seminars on various topics for the new students and their families.

“Safety in TRNC” seminar that aimed to provide information on immigration, criminal punishment and traffic rules was delivered by the TRNC Police Department and EMU Safety Affairs Unit on Thursday, 23 February 2023, at 14:00 at EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. The second seminar was delivered at the same place at 15:00 on “Adapting the University Life: Turning Challenges into Opportunities” by EMU Psychological Counselling, Guidance and Research Center (EMU-PDRAM). During the seminar, EMU Health Center also informed students about the free of charge services provided by the Health Center.

EMU 25th Spring Semester Orientation Days aim to prepare new students in the best possible way for the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester, which will commence on 1 March, 2023.