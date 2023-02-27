EMU Speeds Up Work Regarding Earthquake Building Safety

Eastern Mediterranean University Rector’s Office, as a continuation of the preliminary evaluations conducted in 2020, continues with work pertaining to building safety due to the recently encountered earthquakes. Regarding the buildings, a committee has been formed under the Presidency of Vice Rector for Administrative and Technical Affairs Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy. The said committee consists of Department of Civil Engineering Chair Assist. Prof. Dr. Eriş Uygar, academic staff member of the Faculty of Architecture Prof. Dr. Yonca Hürol, SCT Director Assist. Prof. Dr. Ece Çelik, Project Affairs Director Ersin Özaygın and Coordinator for Vice Rector’s Office for Administrative and Technical Affairs Mahmut Dağtekin. The Rector’s Office stated that personnel in the units to which the aforesaid Committee members are affiliated will be coordinated and the work on the buildings will be finalised immediately.

A preliminary evaluation study was conducted in 2020, and the structures which needed urgent further investigation as a result of the findings were identified, accordingly. In this regard, two existing buildings, namely Business and Economics Faculty Main Building and Faculty of Communication Building, were vacated last year and at the beginning of this semester, and consequently these units were transferred to other buildings. It was also stated that all structures built after 2000 in the university have been constructed in accordance with the 1998 and 2007 Turkish Earthquake Regulations and were meticulously inspected by the Control Directorate. It was put forward that these buildings are structures with a low risk of being affected by an earthquake due to their design principles and effective controls

With the committee formed, EMU will carry out an earthquake risk study for the buildings it prioritized with the preliminary assessment carried out in 2020. EMU Rector’s Office concluded the statement as follows: “We kindly inform you that the work on the earthquake safety of our university buildings has started long ago, as stated above. We underline once again that the safety of our esteemed students and staff is our first priority.”