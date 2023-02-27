Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,114 in the last 365 days.

Region 7 Office of Public Health to host Winter Opioid Symposium

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Region 7 Office of Public Health (Northwest Louisiana) will host a Winter Opioid Symposium from 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Northwestern State University’s Friedman Student Union Ballroom, 185 Sam Sibley Road, Natchitoches.

The symposium is in collaboration with the Northwestern State University Social Work Department, the Pi Delta Chapter of Phi Alpha Social Work Honor Society, and End the Epidemic LA/Louisiana Ambulance Alliance, which will provide a free lunch at noon.

In Louisiana, reports from the last three years indicate a more than 30% increase in opioid-related deaths from 2019 to 2021. The symposium provides an opportunity for the Office of Public Health to engage the community with information on healthcare, social services, and treatment and recovery resources.

Region 7 Opioid Prevention Coordinator Yolanda Duckworth will discuss Louisiana’s opioid response. Other presentations include:

  • Pain management and opioid use
  • Pharmacists’ role in detecting opioids and their usage
  • The rise of fentanyl and real vs. fake opioid medications
  • “Treatment to Recovery,” a panel discussion
  • Two individuals who will share their stories about recovery
  • Narcan training and a demonstration on its usage in an overdose incident, presented by End the Epidemic LA/Louisiana Ambulance Alliance

There will be a time for questions and answers throughout the symposium. Duckworth will conclude the event with closing remarks and evaluations.

No-cost Continuing Education Units are available for social workers, nurses and EMS personnel with registration and completion of the symposium. In-person and virtual attendance are available.

Register at https://nsu.la/NSUopioid.

For questions, contact Yolanda Duckworth at Yolanda.duckworth@la.gov.

You just read:

Region 7 Office of Public Health to host Winter Opioid Symposium

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more