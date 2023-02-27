Region 7 Office of Public Health to host Winter Opioid Symposium

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Region 7 Office of Public Health (Northwest Louisiana) will host a Winter Opioid Symposium from 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Northwestern State University’s Friedman Student Union Ballroom, 185 Sam Sibley Road, Natchitoches.

The symposium is in collaboration with the Northwestern State University Social Work Department, the Pi Delta Chapter of Phi Alpha Social Work Honor Society, and End the Epidemic LA/Louisiana Ambulance Alliance, which will provide a free lunch at noon.

In Louisiana, reports from the last three years indicate a more than 30% increase in opioid-related deaths from 2019 to 2021. The symposium provides an opportunity for the Office of Public Health to engage the community with information on healthcare, social services, and treatment and recovery resources.

Region 7 Opioid Prevention Coordinator Yolanda Duckworth will discuss Louisiana’s opioid response. Other presentations include:

Pain management and opioid use

Pharmacists’ role in detecting opioids and their usage

The rise of fentanyl and real vs. fake opioid medications

“Treatment to Recovery,” a panel discussion

Two individuals who will share their stories about recovery

Narcan training and a demonstration on its usage in an overdose incident, presented by End the Epidemic LA/Louisiana Ambulance Alliance

There will be a time for questions and answers throughout the symposium. Duckworth will conclude the event with closing remarks and evaluations.

No-cost Continuing Education Units are available for social workers, nurses and EMS personnel with registration and completion of the symposium. In-person and virtual attendance are available.

Register at https://nsu.la/NSUopioid.

For questions, contact Yolanda Duckworth at Yolanda.duckworth@la.gov.