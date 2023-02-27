For Immediate Release:

February 27, 2023

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners to Meet on March 9 in Topeka

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will host its next public meeting at noon on March 9, 2023, at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 SE 6th St., Topeka. The meeting will begin with an introduction of Commissioners and guests, a review of agenda items, approval of past minutes, and public comment on non-agenda items.

Commissioners will then hear Secretary’s Orders for deer season permit quotas for 2023 before discussing and voting on the following proposed regulation changes:

KAR 115-8-9 Camping – Staff are recommending reducing the number of consecutive camping days allowed at state fishing lakes and wildlife areas from 14 to seven days. The change would not affect state parks. And managers at state fishing lakes and wildlife areas would still have the discretion to post their campgrounds or issue a permit allowing 14-day camping, if warranted.

KAR 115-8-23 Bait; hunting – Staff are recommending adding language to the existing regulation that would prohibit placing bait on department lands and Walk-in Hunting Access/iWIHA properties for all activities. This change would not apply to licensed furharvesters as permitted in KAR 115-5-1.

KAR 115-8-25 Trail (Game) Cameras and other devices – Staff are recommending a new regulation that would prohibit the use of trail (game) cameras on department lands and Walk-in Hunting Access/iWIHA properties. This new regulation would not apply to mapping systems and programs. For the purposes of the regulation, the definition of a trail (game) camera would be any remote motion-activated or infrared camera where the shutter is activated via sound triggers, proximity sensation, radio transmitters, or the self-timer built into the camera.

Following the public hearing portion of the meeting, Commissioners will hear an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a brief legislative update and General Discussion period.

Commissioners will then hear several Workshop Session items – which are proposed regulation changes that may be voted on at a future date. Click HERE to see the complete agenda, including a list of Workshop Items being heard on 3/9.

Before adjourning, Commissioners will once again set aside time for public comment on non-agenda items.

The public is welcome and encouraged to participate in person or virtually via Zoom. Virtual participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meeting will take place on April 27, 2023, at the Wyandotte County Historical Museum, Bonner Springs.

