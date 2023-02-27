Cleared For Takeoff: Engines LPG LLC dba Wildcat Power Gen Relocates Generator Factory To Wichita, Kansas
Engines LPG (Wildcat Power Gen) has relocated its primary factory operations of Wildcat brand generators to the metropolitan area of Wichita, Kansas.
In Wichita, we are able to continue delivery of industry best in class lead times, while maintaining the quality standards required for UL listing and Federal contracting compliance.”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support the rapid growth projected over the next 10 years in the power gen industry, Engines LPG (Wildcat Power Gen) has relocated its primary factory operations of Wildcat brand generators to the metropolitan area of Wichita, Kansas. With over 50,000 square feet of efficiently organized production space located in the heart of Wichita’s industrial complex, Engines LPG can now leverage the larger employment base afforded to manufacturers ranging from aircraft, petroleum, agriculture, chemicals, and machinery.
— Wildcat President Matthew Roeser
“We are excited about our move to Wichita, but we are also grateful to the Hutchinson, Kansas community that we were a part of from 2018 to 2023 because they took us in with fantastic hospitality and support at all levels. We will never forget how they helped us grow in those years,” stated Matthew Roeser, President of Engines LPG LLC. “In Wichita, we are able to be closer to key suppliers and a multitude of production resources that help us to continue delivery of industry best in class lead times, while maintaining the quality standards required for UL listing and Federal contracting compliance. Wichita is also where my family and I call home.”
About Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen
Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen is an American standby and backup power generator manufacturer that focuses on environmentally safe fuels, quality components, and customization no other generator company currently offers. Formed in 2013, Engines LPG LLC is growing rapidly through Dealer expansion, corporate sales, and government bid awards.
Learn more at: www.WildcatPowerGen.com
