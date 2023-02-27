2022 UK and US Banking App Awards Announced
The Touchpoint Group Awards showcase the best banking app experiences in the UK and US markets from a customer perspective.
We expect to see big things in 2023 when it comes to investing in in-app experience as most institutions are becoming hyper-aware in the current climate of cost control & mitigating churn risk”LONDON, ENGLAND, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer intelligence company Touchpoint Group has announced the winners of its inaugural Banking App Awards for 2022.
— Tony Patrick - Head of Customer Intelligence
U.S. Bank won the supreme award for Best Overall Banking App (UK and US), along with Best Overall Banking App in the US Tier One category, and an impressive clean sweep across the four subcategory awards (Best Security & Authentication, Best UI & Design, Best Reliability, and Best Functionality).
“Of the 70+ banks we routinely track, U.S. Bank is the benchmark for exceptional performance. Its strength lies in the consistency of performance where it never dipped below 4.6 (out of 5) for the year”, said Touchpoint Group Head of Customer Intelligence Tony Patrick.
Customer feedback data from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store are combined with advanced AI analytics to benchmark performance by category and against the other banking apps in the market.
“A key theme that comes across through the category winners is they all perform well across the foundational attributes of Security, UI & Design, Reliability, and Functionality. This highlights the importance of focusing on these pillars as a first step to becoming a leading banking app”, said Patrick.
TD Bank, Citibank, Lloyds Bank, and Starling Bank are also winners of the Best Overall award in each of their respective markets.
Recognising the leading banking apps that are creating exceptional customer experiences, the Touchpoint Group Banking App Awards 2022 are an essential starting point for Digital teams looking to take their banking app to the next level.
“The awards give Digital teams both a high-level view and a granular view of how their banking app compares to their main competitors in the market - from overall score right down to the specific details across foundational attributes and core app customer journeys”, Patrick said.
While not included as part of these awards, additional benchmarking detail is available using Touchpoint’s analytics and reporting platform, Ipiphany, which shows that even the best apps in the market have areas for improvement to uncover.
“We expect to see big things in 2023 when it comes to investing in in-app experience as most institutions are becoming hyper-aware in the current economic climate of cost control and mitigating churn risk,” Patrick said.
“The better banks understand the in-app experiences of customers and their feedback, the more easily they can mitigate customer churn and reduce demand on call center operators.”
Touchpoint Group has been successfully delivering customer experience solutions through technology, consulting services, and support services for over 20 years.
Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, and with offices also in London, Mumbai, and Sydney. Clients in the UK, Europe, USA, Canada, India, and across Australasia.
Touchpoint Group provides analytics and insights solutions to help their clients truly become customer-centric and, ultimately, leaders in their sector. Touchpoint also provides analytics and insights reporting for Voice of Customer data, including NPS and CSat, complaints data, and a variety of other customer experience feedback data.
Touchpoint Group is ISO27001 certified.
