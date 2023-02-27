MDC March 8 online program offers tips on frying fish

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Whether you’re on a camping trip or simply enjoying your backyard, the sound of frying fish is a sure sign that a delicious meal is soon to be served.

People can learn more about how to fry fish in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Outdoor Cooking: Virtual Fish Cooking – Frying Fish.” This free virtual program will be from 2:30-3 p.m. on March 8. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Providing quality table fare that can’t be purchased in grocery stores is one of the benefits hunting and fishing can provide, and this clinic will show how to turn the fish you catch into tasty meals for your next camping trip or backyard gathering. MDC Administrative Assistant, Tim Smith will discuss the types of oil and seasonings to use and frying methods. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189938

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.