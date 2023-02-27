AdForum launches its latest Business Creative Report: a ranking of the world’s most awarded ads

Business Creative Report, in partnership with Kantar AdForum : Compare, Connect, Create

The most awarded advertising campaign in the world in 2022 was a print campaign, “Better With Pepsi” by Miami-based agency Alma, the report found

As an idea led by an insightful cultural tension, detail and genuine craft, ‘Better With Pepsi’ is a true reminder of why many of us fell in love with advertising in the first place.” — Alvar Suñol, Co-president and Chief Creative Officer at Alma