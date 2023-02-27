Press Releases

02/27/2023

Governor Lamont Nominates Bryan Cafferelli as Consumer Protection Commissioner

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is nominating Bryan Cafferelli to serve as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

“Bryan has extensive experience working in and around Connecticut state government, including serving for several years as an attorney for the Department of Consumer Protection in a role that required him to oversee the agency’s drug enforcement cases, which is one of the most significant responsibilities of our time,” Governor Lamont said. “Additionally, he is strongly aligned with our administration’s mission of protecting consumers while also streamlining processes to make it easier for the residents and businesses of our state to interact with their government. I also want to express my gratitude to Michelle Seagull for her years of service at the agency, providing leadership that has strengthened and modernized many policies and procedures. Connecticut’s consumers are safer and our economy is stronger because of her and the team she built, and I thank her for everything she has provided throughout her tenure as commissioner.”

“The Department of Consumer Protection has an important function of not only protecting residents from unfair business practices and unsafe products, but also enforcing federal and state laws to ensure a fair and safe marketplace for everyone,” Cafferelli said. “I am honored by Governor Lamont’s faith in me to lead this state agency, and I look forward to joining this group of talented professionals in advancing the department’s mission.”

Cafferelli currently serves as legal counsel of the Connecticut Senate Republican Office, where he has worked since January of 2019. In this role, he is responsible for providing counsel to senators and caucus staff with legal and legislative matters, including drafting process, procedures, and policy.

Previously, he served as a drug control attorney for the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection from April of 2017 to January of 2019. In this position, he was responsible for managing the agency’s drug enforcement cases, including all aspects of administrative action, rule making process, and statutory and regulatory development. He has also previously worked as special deputy assistant state’s attorney for the Office of the State’s Attorney in the Judicial District of Stamford, and as chief of staff and legal counsel for former Lt. Governor Michael Fedele.

Cafferelli earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of South Carolina and a Juris Doctor from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

“I have worked with Bryan in his role as counsel for the Senate Republican caucus and have always found him to be highly knowledgeable, fair, and dedicated,” Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) said. “I know he will bring those qualities to the Department of Consumer Protection and serve as a superb commissioner and advocate for consumers.”

“Attorney Cafferelli has served our legislative caucus with considerable talent and skill as our staff legal counsel,” Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said. “He has been an integral, trusted, and widely respected member of our team. On behalf of the Senate Republican Office, I congratulate Attorney Cafferelli and wish him nothing but success in this new role in the executive branch. He is committed to protecting consumers, to making our state more affordable, and to helping grow our economy. The governor obviously saw that dedication, and we look forward to working with the administration and Attorney Cafferelli on future policies aimed at protecting Connecticut residents and businesses.”

As required under state law, Cafferelli’s nomination as commissioner will be forwarded to the General Assembly for its consideration.