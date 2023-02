A bypass was reported in the city of Mount Ayr Monday morning from the Pasture lift station east of 105 Deerview Lane.

Sewage overflow from the station was expected to have begun around 6 a.m. Monday and was discovered shortly after. The bypass ended around 7:30 a.m.

An estimated 1,250 and 1,500 gallons were diverted into the Middle Fork Grand River. Lime will be spread on the ground.

Residents should keep children and pets away from the area.