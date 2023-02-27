Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3001241
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 2:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 South / Mile Marker 42
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Krista Duval
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Lebanon, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 27, 2023 at approximately 2:30 PM, Troopers from the Berlin
Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor traveling in excess
of 100 miles per hour. Troopers made contact with the operator who identified
herself as Krista Duval. She was released on a citation for Excessive Speed &
Negligent Operation and is scheduled to appear in Orange County
Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/15/23 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2023 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.