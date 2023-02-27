Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,000 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3001241

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

                             

STATION: VSP-Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023  2:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 South / Mile Marker 42

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Krista Duval                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Lebanon, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

On February 27, 2023 at approximately 2:30 PM, Troopers from the Berlin

Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor traveling in excess

of 100  miles per hour. Troopers made contact with the operator who identified

herself as Krista Duval.  She was released on a citation for Excessive Speed &

Negligent Operation and is scheduled to appear in Orange County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/15/23 at 8:30 AM. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2023 at 8:30 AM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more