Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3001241

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 2:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 South / Mile Marker 42

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Krista Duval

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Lebanon, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 27, 2023 at approximately 2:30 PM, Troopers from the Berlin

Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor traveling in excess

of 100 miles per hour. Troopers made contact with the operator who identified

herself as Krista Duval. She was released on a citation for Excessive Speed &

Negligent Operation and is scheduled to appear in Orange County

Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/15/23 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2023 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.