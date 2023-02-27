Kalia's Hair Extensions at the International Beauty Show Javits Center March 5-7th.
30 Small Hair Salon Business Can Claim a Hair Extension Starter Kit on Consignment offered by Kaliopi MatheakisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaliopi Matheakis, Founder and Creator of Kalia's Hair Extensions will be presenting premium selections as well as launch new display kits for retailers, salons and stylists at the International Beauty Show (IBS) March 5-7th, 2023. Ms. Matheakis an innovative pioneer in hair extension applications will welcome visitors at Booth 1772 hosted by Best Instrument USA at the Javits Center in New York City (NYC).
The theme of 2023 IBS is, “Discover. Renew. Celebrate.” The mission is to challenge beauty professionals to, “Take Your Skills & Profits to the Next Level”. As an instructor and enthusiastic hair salon owner Kaliopi Matheakis is excited to help owners and beauty professionals fulfill the IBS mission with the launch of Kalia's Hair Extensions Kits.
Kaliopi Matheakis a beauty professional for over two decades is the owner-operator of PR Hair Extensions Salon in Long Island City, NY. As an innovator in hair extension applications who understands that quality 100% human hand selected human hair is foundational, Ms. Matheakis founded Kalia's Hair Extensions to fill the needs of beauty professionals and clients.
New hair extension kits by Kalia's Hair Extensions will be introduced at the IBS NYC. Thirty of these specially curated Kalia's Hair Extensions Kits will be offered on consignment to new or small hair salon owners who want to take their skills and profits to the next level.
Ms. Matheakis will offer a free starter course on the business and practices of selling and applying hair extensions to the thirty professionals who receive the Kalia's Hair Extensions Consignment Kits. “I know the struggles of owning and operating a salon. To be successful talent simply is not enough. The fundamentals of service and satisfaction are essential to turning a talent into a successful business.”, Kaliopi said when announcing the launch of the Kalia's Hair Extensions Consignment Kits.
“I am a firm believer in supporting small businesses and talented stylists. As a salon owner I don’t see other salons as competitors but rather as comrades in the beauty business. With Kalia's Hair Extensions, I have developed a selection of quality 100% human hair extensions and accessories that can add to the profit margins of every salon. I am thrilled to offer them on consignment to thirty owners or stylists during IBS who want to expand their skills and grow their profits with high quality hair extensions.” Kaliopi Matheakis noted emphatically.
She continued “I am a strong believer in education and providing quality products and service to clients. As an instructor in the application of hair extension with years of experience, I offer personalized instructional courses at PR Hair Extensions located at 27-24 Hoyt Avenue South, Long Island City, NY per hour as well as at client salons with additional travel fees. My current course offering centers on selling and applying Kalia's Hair Extensions as well as fundamental best business practices for salons venturing into the hair extension services.”
Kalia's Hair Extensions IBS Show Specials March 5-7, 2023
Visitors to Booth 1772 can purchase Kalia’s Hair Extensions products at 50-55% off the advertised web price. The NYC IBS show at the Javits Center is March 5-6 from 10:30 AM – 5:00 PM and March 7th, 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM. Meet Kaliopi Matheakis during these hours to discuss instructional courses as well as her public relations services for startups and salons who are adding hair extensions to their menu of services. Kaliopi Matheakis understands from experience the nitty-gritty of balancing artistic talents, a passion for fashion and the fundamentals of business.
About Kalia’s Hair Extensions: Founded, Owned and Operated by Kaliopi Matheakis, Kalia’s Hair Extensions is built on the desire to offer 100% hand selected premium human hair extensions and accessories to salons and stylists. As the owner operator of a full-service salon with a unique specialty in artistic hair extensions, Kaliopi Matheakis established Kalia’s Hair Extensions, a proprietary crafter of 100% human hair extensions to fill the vacuum of available premium quality hair extensions for discerning salons and stylists.
Kaliopi Matheakis
PR HAIR EXTENSIONS
+1 6469724702
email us here