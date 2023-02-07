PR Hair Extensions Selected for The Society NYFW Beauty Team
Kaliopi Matheakis of PR Hair Extensions Salon will Introduce the First Hair Extension Rental Service in NYCNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaliopi Matheakis, founder and owner operator of PR Hair Extensions is honored to be selected by Crystal Al-Qallaf, Beauty Director of The Society as a member of the backstage beauty team. Working alongside Jhoshua Cambell the PR Hair Extensions professionals will provide and install hair extensions to embellish the fashions of the runway models.
The Society presentation of NYFW will be at the Hall of Mirrors, 508 W 37th St., New York New York 10018 on February 9 through the 12th, 2023. Kaliopi Matheakis and the PR Hair Extensions Stylists will be an integral part of the behind-the-scenes beauty team on February 10 through the 12th.
Attendees of The Society NYFW are enamored with the introduction of innovative fashion designs presented by models who epitomize the perfection of hair and makeup beauty. The audience is treated to a refined choreographed show of professional models walking the catwalk in captivating calm. Seconds before making their runway entrance fashion week models are engulfed in a whirlwind of transformation by the professional beauty team.
The backstage beauty teams includes a select 20-30 hairstylists from the best in the world. These determined professional hairstylists and beauty specialists use their expertise in record time to compliment the fashions presented by the models. “The backstage hard work of the hairstylists is out of view of the audience at fashion shows. It is grueling and hectic. At the same time, for myself and my hair extension team, it is gratifying, rewarding and fulfilling.” noted Kaliopi Matheakis, an expert in the design, creation, innovation and application processes of hair extensions.
The PR Hair Extension experts under the direction of Ms. Matheakis integrated into the behind-the-scenes beauty team at The Society NYFW, will come prepared with a selection of Kalia’s Hair Extensions. Kaliopi Matheakis, a recognized hair extension designer, is the founder of Kalia’s Hair Extensions, crafters of 100% premium human hair extensions. Easy to install premium clip-ons developed, crafted, and offered by Kalia’s Hair Extensions will be at the ready to create stunning hair styles for models as they enter the runway at The Society NYFW.
In preparation for New York Fashion Week, Kaliopi Matheakis realized the need for hair extension rentals for 1-day events. She has formulated a plan and fee schedule to introduce the innovative first of its kind hair extension rentals to New York City clients through the PR Hair Extensions Salon.
Hair Extension rentals will focus on easy to install daily and weekly rentals for special occasions, events, and quick styling fixes for emergencies. Rented hair extensions will be shampooed, dried, restyled, repaired, and disinfected between rentals. Hair Extension rental clients can be assured that they will receive sanitized 100% human hair with instructions professional installation. The PR Hair Extension Salon will be available extended hours with immediate appointments for hair extension rentals.
About PR Hair Extensions Salon: Founded, Owned and Operated by Kaliopi Matheakis, PR Extensions Salon is a full-service salon with a unique specialty in artistic hair extensions, and supplies. PR Hair Extensions sells, applies, and now rents premium 100% human hair extensions by Kalia’s Hair Extensions, a proprietary crafter of 100% human hair extensions.
Media Contacts:
Kaliopi Matheakis
Kaliopimatheakis.com
347.858.6891
PR HAIR EXTENSIONS: prhairextensions.com email: prhairextensions@hotmail.com
Kalia's Hair Extensions: www.hairextensionsupplybykalia.com
Kaliopi Matheakis
PR HAIR EXTENSIONS
+1 347-858-6891
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
Other