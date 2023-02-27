Black Developers Housing Summit Comes to Memphis to Educate & Empower

Real Estate Expert Rasheedah Jones is the host of the Black Developers Housing Summit.

The Black Developers Housing Summit will provide insider knowledge about various topics to help developers of color find funding and succeed in the industry.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Black Developers Housing Summit, hosted by Black Coalition for Housing, will be held in Memphis, TN March 9 -11. The theme is “Shifting the Paradigm Through Equity and Access”. It is open to prepared and skilled real estate developers who are ready to access opportunities that address housing and development challenges in black and minority communities. The 2023 Black Developers Housing Summit will take place at the Hilton Hotel located at 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. Memphis, TN 38120.

Real estate expert Rasheedah Jones is the Tennessee Managing Director for Black Coalition for Housing. Jones wanted to bring the summit to her hometown after seeing the disproportionate number of people of color in the development industry. “We cannot continue to wait for others to bring forward solutions that help our communities. We must be at the table and prepared to be the solution we need," said Jones. “More often than not development in communities of color results in gentrification that pushes the individuals already living there out with exorbitant pricing which changes the face of the community all for economic gain. Our people deserve better,” she added.

The 2023 Black Developers Housing Summit seeks to synergize black and minority developers at every stage of their real estate development business journey by offering collective technical support, education, and the sharing of lived experience to scale, grow, and expose others to the next level. Information and resources will be presented to bring forward solutions that restore communities, allow residents to engage in the rehabilitation of their own neighborhoods, and support development that ultimately bridges the wealth gap. Topics such as Foundations of Development, Resources, Feasibility and Understanding Capital Stack, Community Partnerships, and more will be addressed.

For more information and to register, visit www.blackhousingsummit.com.