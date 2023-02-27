Submit Release
Seeking 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Selection Committee

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking 4 qualified individuals to serve on the selection committee for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant application cycle. Members of the selection committee will be responsible for reviewing and rating eligible applications independently per UDAF and USDA rating criteria and will meet as a group to determine awarded projects. 

We recognize the value of your time and appreciate your voluntary participation in this selection process. Your input will help further the specialty crop industry in Utah and may help inform future decisions. If you’re interested in participating, please email adunaway@utah.gov.

Qualifications:

  • Must have a basic understanding of:
    • USDA grant programs; SCBG knowledge preferred
    • agriculture systems in Utah
    • specialty crops, availability, marketing, pests, sustainability
    • project planning, cost calculations, consulting contracts and other partnerships involved with project planning 

Experience:

  • Must have experience with project management
  • Must have work experience in food, agriculture, grants or public management

Time commitment: Approximately 8 hours over a 10 day period between April 3 – April 13th. We anticipate receiving 15-20 applications; some applications are as short as 3 pages, while others can be upwards of 12 pages. Typically, 4-8 projects are selected depending on available funds and best fit. 

  • Application review – each application must be reviewed and ranked prior to the selection meeting: approximately 4-6 hours
  • Selection meeting: approximately 2 hours
  • Total estimated time commitment: approx 8 hrs

If you’re interested in participating, please email adunaway@utah.gov.

 

