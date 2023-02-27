C4ISR Architecture Management Course Receives Content Review

Directed by the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), information warfare TRRs are held approximately every five years for each stand-alone course under their purview. TRRs can also be requested by stakeholders, requirements sponsors, and resource sponsors due to emerging fleet changes and warfighting requirements.



IWTC San Diego’s Director of Training Jeanine Ehret, discussed how TRRs help address training modernization and improve schoolhouse quality of instruction.



“TRRs are a vital avenue for the fleet to provide input on improvements to training, recommendations for changes, and additions to course material,” said Ehret. “TRRs provide a periodic review of existing course materials to ensure all training requirements are being met and course materials are reflective of the fleet’s current needs.”



Lt. Rebecca Loyal, IWTC San Diego’s C4ISR-AM course supervisor, is responsible for training West Coast personnel in afloat Navy and joint intelligence systems and their respective communication paths.



“The C4ISR course is critical in providing intelligence professionals with a working knowledge of intelligence systems available on afloat units, increasing their overall battlespace awareness,” said Loyal. “The course also provides an avenue for students to interact directly with subject matter experts that serve as guest speakers during each course convene.”



Over the course of the review, stakeholders discussed the intended target audience, course mission statements, training objectives, and curriculum updates to ensure the course is meeting the fleet’s requirement to successfully employ afloat Navy and joint C4ISR systems.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific Fleet that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

