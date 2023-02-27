02-27-2023 $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Bridgeport

Bridgeport, W.Va.– A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at One Stop #8512 on Barnett Run Road in Bridgeport, matching four numbers plus the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Wednesday’s numbers were 11. 24, 58, 66, 67, and the Power Ball was 26. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $131 million.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Powerplay option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Monday.