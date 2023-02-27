Fete24 invests in Euro Stretch Tents as they expand their services across the South of France

Fete24 Logo 10 X 15 Stretch Tent 10 X 15 Stretch Tent

Fete24, the premier wedding services provider in the South of France, has invested in Euro Stretch Tents to expand their event services across the Dordogne.

Working with Fete24 has been a game-changer for our wedding planning business & we are thrilled to have access to their new stretch tents & event packages.” — The French Wedding Planner