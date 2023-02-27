Fete24 invests in Euro Stretch Tents as they expand their services across the South of France
Fete24, the premier wedding services provider in the South of France, has invested in Euro Stretch Tents to expand their event services across the Dordogne.
Working with Fete24 has been a game-changer for our wedding planning business & we are thrilled to have access to their new stretch tents & event packages.”PRIGONRIEUX, NOUVELLE-AQUITAINE, FRANCE, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To enhance their wedding and event services in the South West of France, Fête24 has invested in a selection of stunning stretch tents from Euro Stretch Tents, a company based in the Netherlands. The tents, available in sizes of 7.5 x 10 meters and 10 x 15 meters, are sure to impress guests and create unforgettable wedding parties across the France.
— The French Wedding Planner
Euro Stretch Tents is a company that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality stretch tents perfect for weddings and parties. With Fête24's recent investment in their products, they can now offer their clients full turnkey wedding and event packages, complete with stretch tents, sound, lighting, DJ, décor, and dance floor. By providing all of these services under one roof, Fête24 aims to offer a hassle-free and seamless experience to their clients, ensuring that their special day is nothing short of perfect.
Fête24 is a small, family-run company that provides top-tier wedding services across the Dordogne and South West of France. With many years of experience in crafting unique and unforgettable weddings & events for their clients, their services include wedding and event planning, equipment rentals, entertainment, and professional English-speaking Wedding DJs.
The decision to invest in Euro Stretch Tents was motivated by Fête24's commitment to providing the best for their clients. Euro Stretch Tents was able to provide the correct tent book documents, including wind loadings and static calculations, which ensures that Fête24 is fully compliant with NEN-En 8020-41:2012 & M2 standards.
Stretch tents have become an increasingly popular choice for outdoor events and weddings in France, particularly during the summer months in the Dordogne when temperatures can soar. With guests in need of shade and protection from the heat, stretch tents provide an excellent solution. Not only are they more affordable to hire than traditional marquees, but they also offer more versatility, elegance, and style.
In addition to their practical benefits, stretch tents have aesthetic advantages that are often overlooked. Unlike traditional marquees, stretch tents have a sleek, modern appearance that can complement a wide range of event themes and styles. They also offer greater flexibility in terms of their configuration and placement, as they can be set up in a variety of shapes and sizes to accommodate different event spaces and guest numbers.
Stretch tents are also cheaper to rent compared to traditional framed marquees, as they require fewer materials to construct and can be erected without needing a large crew & don't require large trucks to transport them. This makes them an ideal choice for couples and event planners who are conscious of their budgets and are looking for a more cost-effective solution for their wedding.
Whether you're hosting a small garden party or a large wedding reception, stretch tents offer an excellent solution for creating a memorable and enjoyable outdoor experience for you and your guests.
Fête24 is a fully registered event and wedding hire company in France with the SIRET number 90929024900012 and with their 15 years of experience in providing wedding and event services, they are dedicated to delivering exceptional service and creating unique and unforgettable weddings for their clients. To learn more about the services they offer, please visit their website at www.fete24.com.
Timothy Maysh
Féte24
+33 7 66 43 02 11
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube