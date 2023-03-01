Dahsheng Chemical Shines as a Sustainability Leader by Taking a Major Step Toward Achieving Zero Carbon and Zero Waste
At DSC, we believe in creating products that not only perform, but also support a low-carbon footprint future.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®), a leading performance foam supplier, is proud to announce its Material Carbon Footprint Verification ISO 14067, solidifying the company's commitment to creating sustainable foam products and supporting its footwear and apparel customers in doing the same. This verification, performed by the British Standards Institution (BSI), is a major milestone in the industry and represents a bold step forward in DSC's journey to a greener future.
— Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical
The carbon footprint verification was conducted on three DSC factories in Vietnam, covering the entire lifecycle of the product, from the acquisition of raw materials to transportation, energy, and waste. In collaboration with the Taiwan Environmental Protection Administration, DSC also established the first Product Category Rules (PCR) for the insole product category, providing a new level of transparency for their customers and consumers.
"At DSC, we believe in creating products that not only perform, but also support a low-carbon footprint future," said Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical. "This verification is just the beginning of our journey toward a more sustainable and transparent supply chain, and we're proud to be leading the way in this exciting new era of eco-innovation."
In addition to its verification, DSC has launched Run the Relay, a bold plan to achieve a zero-carbon, zero-waste future. The program focuses on reducing carbon emissions, transitioning to renewable energy, recycling waste, and fostering innovation, and employee engagement. DSC has set targets for 2025, including a 50% reduction in carbon emissions, closed-loop manufacturing with 100% of in-house foam waste recycled, and expanding the use of renewable energy to power manufacturing facilities.
"At DSC, we're on a mission to make the world a better place, one insole at a time," said Chang. "With our Material Carbon Footprint Verification and Run the Relay, we're leading the way in creating a more sustainable and responsible future, and we couldn't be more excited to share this journey with our partners and customers."
Founded in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical has been a pioneer in foam innovation for the sports and bedding industries. Known for their premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX and DREAMCELL, DSC supplies its foam materials and components to some of the world's top brands, and is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about Dahsheng Chemical and their commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.
