Lexann's Nail Creations Exclusive Distributor of Women's Haven™️ in Guyana
Lexann's Nail Creations is the exclusive distributor of Women's Haven feminine care line in Guyana, providing women with access to safe and organic products.
Our partnership with Women's Haven reflects our commitment to meeting the critical needs of our community, whether it's through our safe nail products or this organic feminine care line.”GEORGETOWN, DEMERARA, GUYANA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexann's Nail Creations, owned by serial entrepreneur Lexann McPhoy, is proud to announce that it has become the exclusive distributor and supplier of Women's Haven™️ feminine care line of products in Guyana, under the brand Women's Haven Guyana. This exciting development is a testament to Lexann's dedication to improving the health and wellness of women in Guyana.
Lexann's Nail Creations is excited to announce that it has prepared for the launch of Women's Haven™️ products in Guyana by stocking up on a wide range of high-quality and innovative feminine care products. Our inventory includes 100% organic sanitary pads infused with Graphene, which offer superior absorbency and comfort, as well as detox pearls that help to purify and revitalize the reproductive system. We also carry yoni steam kits, yoni oil, and wash to help promote vaginal health and balance. Orders and inquiries can be placed on the website, https://lexannnsi.com/womens-haven-organic.
For those interested in exploring more unique products, we offer yoni eggs and pops, designed to help tone and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. Finally, our selection of womb wellness tea is formulated with natural ingredients to help support reproductive function and overall health. By stocking up on these innovative products, we are committed to ensuring that women in Guyana have access to the best possible options for their feminine care needs.
Women’s Haven is an organic health and wellness company that offers products designed to offer women a more natural and sustainable solution for their monthly cycles. The products are gentle on the skin and reduces the risk of irritation, inflammation, and other health issues. Women’s Haven engages in social outreach to raise awareness of the dangers of toxic traditional sanitary pads and tampons. Women’s Haven believes that when you Educate a Woman...you Empower a Nation.
Lexann McPhoy, a passionate advocate for health and wellness, is delighted to confirm that Women's Haven's organic feminine care products will now be more accessible than ever before in Guyana. "Our partnership with Women's Haven reflects our commitment to meeting the critical needs of our community in the best possible way, whether it's through our safe nail products or this organic feminine care line," said Lexann McPhoy. As someone who has experienced the discomfort of traditional menstrual products firsthand, McPhoy is personally invested in the quality and effectiveness of Women's Haven's offerings. She is confident that the products will provide women in Guyana with a more comfortable and safer experience during their menstrual cycles.
“We are really excited about the relaunch of the Women’s Haven Guyana brand,” explained Melesia Adderley, Founder & Meredith Johnson Co-Founder of Women’s Haven™️. “The Caribbean often lags behind in technological advancements and access to high-quality products, and we wanted to help to make a difference and to improve the feminine health and well-being of all Caribbean women and girls.
The journey began with educating females on the dangers of using traditional, toxic feminine care products which can lead to vaginal infections, irritations, and even severe health issues such as cancer, fibroids, endometriosis, PCOS, and infertility. We wanted to provide a natural alternative to these products, and to empower women to make informed choices about their health.
We are grateful to Lexann for joining our mission by relaunching Women’s Haven in Guyana and contributing to a positive change in the world for Caribbean women and girls."
This partnership with Lexann’s Nail Creations and Women’s Haven is another example of Caribbean women supporting each other in self development and growth.
About Lexann’s Nail Creations:
Lexann’s Nail Creations is Georgetown’s best kept secret for beauty and wellness. The Company’s focus is simple - Excellent products and great customer service. Lexann's Nail Creations is rated highly as the go-to destination for indulging in a soothing spa day or adding extra glamour to your upcoming special occasion. The salon use NSI brand of nail products exclusively. NSI products are made to the highest USA, UK, and European standards, they are eco-friendlier, and all the ingredients are disclosed. Clients know that the salon places their health and wellness as a priority over a quick transaction. Savvy clients, choose Lexann’s Nail Creations. In addition to servicing clients for The TLC Guy Store, it now provides Women’s Haven products.
TikTok