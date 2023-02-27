CBP Officers Seize over $550K in Cocaine at the Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $571,000 worth of alleged cocaine in two separate incidents just moments apart from each other.

“Our CBP officers used of all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt and prevented these harmful narcotics from getting to American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 29 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge.

On February 23, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a blue Pontiac sedan making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team), officers extracted six packages of alleged cocaine weighing 13.80 pounds (6.26 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

Moments later, CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a gold Ford Explorer truck making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). While officers were extracting the alleged cocaine from the Ford Explorer, officers extracted a total of 12 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 28.96 pounds (13.14 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the Ford Explorer driver and initiated a criminal investigation. Texas DPS troopers arrested the Pontiac driver from the first seizure and initiated a criminal investigation.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.