The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Receives Testimony of Interference by UAP with Nuclear Missiles
UAP Witness Testimony of 1967 Malmstrom AFB UFO Incidents Reported to DOD UAP Office
In the span of eight days twenty missiles lost operational status when UFOs were observed at close range to those facilities according to both missile crew testimonies.”OJAI, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAP Witness Testimony of 1967 Malmstrom AFB UFO Incidents Reported to DOD UAP Office
— Robert Salas
Retired Air Force Officer Robert Salas announces that he has provided testimony to the U.S. DOD All-Domain Resolution Office (AARO) as a witness to the 1967 Malmstrom AFB UAP incidents at nuclear missile sites. The AARO, Office Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security (OUSD) that is currently conducting oral history interviews consistent with Congressional direction. Mr. Salas states, "On February 15, 2023, I provided documented details to AARO officials of two incidents involving the disabling of Minuteman I missiles (ICBM) under the command of the Strategic Air Command, 15th Air Force, 341st Strategic Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, MT in March 1967. On March 16 and March 24, 1967, UAP (UFOs) were present at the missile launch facilities of 'Echo' and 'Oscar' flights when all missiles became disabled. In the span of eight days twenty missiles lost operational status when UFOs were observed at close range to those facilities according to both missile crew testimonies."
According to Mr. Salas, "Some details of these incidents were obtained under Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Official records, audio recordings and other documents were presented. The report of this testimony is expected to be presented to Congressional offices. Under the newly signed FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), providing such testimony to AARO is considered by law to be an 'Authorized Disclosure' that shall not be subject to a nondisclosure agreement entered into by the individual who makes the disclosure."
