Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,533 in the last 365 days.

The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Receives Testimony of Interference by UAP with Nuclear Missiles

UAP Witness Testimony of 1967 Malmstrom AFB UFO Incidents Reported to DOD UAP Office

In the span of eight days twenty missiles lost operational status when UFOs were observed at close range to those facilities according to both missile crew testimonies.”
— Robert Salas
OJAI, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAP Witness Testimony of 1967 Malmstrom AFB UFO Incidents Reported to DOD UAP Office

Retired Air Force Officer Robert Salas announces that he has provided testimony to the U.S. DOD All-Domain Resolution Office (AARO) as a witness to the 1967 Malmstrom AFB UAP incidents at nuclear missile sites. The AARO, Office Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security (OUSD) that is currently conducting oral history interviews consistent with Congressional direction. Mr. Salas states, "On February 15, 2023, I provided documented details to AARO officials of two incidents involving the disabling of Minuteman I missiles (ICBM) under the command of the Strategic Air Command, 15th Air Force, 341st Strategic Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, MT in March 1967. On March 16 and March 24, 1967, UAP (UFOs) were present at the missile launch facilities of 'Echo' and 'Oscar' flights when all missiles became disabled. In the span of eight days twenty missiles lost operational status when UFOs were observed at close range to those facilities according to both missile crew testimonies."

According to Mr. Salas, "Some details of these incidents were obtained under Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Official records, audio recordings and other documents were presented. The report of this testimony is expected to be presented to Congressional offices. Under the newly signed FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), providing such testimony to AARO is considered by law to be an 'Authorized Disclosure' that shall not be subject to a nondisclosure agreement entered into by the individual who makes the disclosure."

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Action Committee (UAPAC)

Robert Salas
Salas Enterprises
salasrobe@protonmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Receives Testimony of Interference by UAP with Nuclear Missiles

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more