Formation of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Action Committee - UAPAC

OJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the acknowledgement by the U.S. Director of National Intelligence in 2021 that the UAP probably do represent physical objects and present phenomenon that must be understood in the interest of flight safety and national security, it is now incumbent upon government to begin the process of informing the public of their knowledge of the phenomenon.Government transparency has been practically non-existent with respect to the UAP phenomenon. The excessive secrecy with respect to the UAP has existed for at least eighty years. To address this issue, Congress enacted laws to require more openness about UAP. However, it remains to be seen how the Pentagon and the intelligence community will respond to the ground-breaking legislative requirements.In consideration of the fact that governments are slow to act, politicians are generally not qualified to assimilate the technical scope of such a phenomenon in a dedicated and timely manner and that discovery and disclosure are subject to political influences, a dedicated civilian oversight committee has been established for the purpose of keeping the public informed in the on-going and pertinent public disclosure on the UAP.The UAPAC will advocate for greater openness, engage in review of the activities of Congressional UAP oversight committees; offer support to those who help advance the study of UAP; and take steps that ensure a fair, impartial review of the UAP.The mission statement of the UAPAC is to “Provide information to the public about disclosure activities of our government and its elected and appointed officials regarding the UAP and the challenges that disclosure represents to the peoples of the world.”Questions about this announcement: Please contact Robert Salas at +1 820-203-1761