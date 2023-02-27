Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3300 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide offense that occurred on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in the 3300 block of D Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:17 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims, inside a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedents have been identified as 57-year-old David Wright and 54-year-old Nathaniel Howard, both of Southeast, DC.

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, 41-year-old James Jones, of Southeast, DC, was arrested. He was charged with two counts of Second Degree Murder While Armed. A firearm was recovered at the time of his arrest. Detectives’ investigation also revealed the suspect and victims were known to each other.

