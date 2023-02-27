Steele County clerk's office to be closed March 1-6

The Steele County Clerk of Court and Recorder's office will be closed March 1-6. All e-recordings and court filings will continue to be accepted during this period.

Any documents can be dropped off at the Steele County Treasurer’s Office and will be reviewed once Clerk of Court Jenny Foss returns.

If you need further assistance during this time please call the office at 701-524-2152 or contact the clerk via email at jennyfoss@nd.gov." Phone calls will be transferred to the Traill County Clerk of Court office.