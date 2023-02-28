Gig and Take picks Supply Chain Executive, Rohit Joshi, to power its growth

Rohit Joshi (Gig and Take)

Gig and Take announces Rohit Joshi will join the company as Head of Workforce Transformation, responsible for driving growth

MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gig and Take announced that Rohit Joshi will join the company as Head of Workforce Transformation, responsible for driving growth.



Rohit brings significant experience to Gig and Take in running global supply chains and driving go to market plans for supply chain technology solution providers. With over 20 years of experience across several Fortune 500 companies and growing technology solution providers, Rohit joins Gig and Take at an exciting time of growth.

“Gig and Take was born to solve the flexibility challenge in factory work. While there is a lot of focus on flexibility for desk jobs, factory work hasn’t really changed much since Henry Ford’s time. Over the last few months, we’ve seen great traction working with forward thinking factories and it's time for us to take our growth to the next level. It's an honor to welcome Rohit to the team. He brings a wealth of industry experience and will play a critical role in our future success.” said Rahil Siddiqui Founder and CEO of Gig and Take.

“Each team member at Gig and Take is driven by a common purpose – to provide every person on the planet who wants to work – with a job,” said Rohit Joshi. “With manufacturing jobs coming back to the United States, there is a pervasive problem around labor shortage. Gig and Take has built an innovative and easy to use product to solve this problem. I am privileged to join such a passionate team and I look forward to solving our customers’ workforce challenges”

Prior to Gig and Take, Rohit worked in global supply chains at companies such as IBM, Dell, Xerox and led the growth engine at supply chain solution providers like Entercoms and Baxter Planning. Rohit has a master’s degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech. He will report directly to Rahil Siddiqui, Founder and CEO.



About Gig and Take

The modern workforce is rapidly evolving, making it hard to hire and fill shift schedules. Gig and Take’s innovative and easy to use software solution enables factories to offer flexible, modular, and accessible schedules based on their needs. Unlock new, diverse talent pools and hire fast. For more information, visit www.gigandtake.com

